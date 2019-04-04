Medtech startup Caredose plans to expand footprint to 5 new cities

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Medical technology startup Caredose Thursday said it is planning to expand its footprint to five new cities -- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru. "We will also be looking at global expansion next year. Our target countries include Indonesia, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, Nigeria, and South Africa where we will be focusing on both private and public sectors," Caredose COO Kinshuk Kocher said in a statement. Currently, the company has presence in New Delhi and Haryana. Caredose CEO Gauri Angrish said the company is addressing the issues of medicine non-adherence which are critical to the health and well-being of chronic patients. "We decided to choose India for the launch as it has the largest chronic patient pool, given the sheer size of population and incidence of ailments," Angrish said. The company has registered healthy growth in January-March 2019 compared to the same period last year, she said. She further added that there are more than 1.2 billion non-adherent patients globally and Caredose's intent is to make a substantial dent in the number by facilitating pre-organised and labelled doses with the help of IoT dispenser for auto dispensing and tracking dose adherence in real time. PTI RR RUJ RVKRVK