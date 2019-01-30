Medvarsity Online Ltd. Along With ATI Nursing Education (USA) Hosts Nursing Professional Development Conference 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, January 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --~A conference to strengthen the nursing education system~Nursing Professional Development Conference 2019 held on Jan 29, 2019 late evening at Hyderabad by Medvarsity, a pioneer in online medical training, in partnership with ATI Nursing Education, USA, shed light on the nursing education scenario in India. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815382/Medvarsity_Nursing_Conference.jpg )This conference brought together Nursing Leaders and Educators, Practitioners, Medical Professionals, Human Resource Professionals in the country and from ATI Nursing Education (USA) on one platform to discuss the current nursing education system, the challenges and opportunities that are prevailing.The agenda further focused on the need for professional development and continuing education for nurses and the role of technology in nursing education. It also talked about the practical challenges that are encountered on a generic basis and solutions that can be adopted in the fields of Advanced Nursing Practices."Healthcare Industry is showing an exponential growth, and hospitals today are shifting focus from survival to excellence, which indicates the need for excellent healthcare workforce. Nursing being one of the cornerstones of the healthcare system and the industry changing more rapidly than almost any other field; nurses need to invest on continuing education and professional development to keep themselves updated. Medvarsity, in partnership with ATI Nursing Education, USA, is working on building technology-based nursing education programs that can be implemented at college and professional level," Dr. Ashwin Kandula, Associate Vice President - Operations, Medvarsity Online Ltd. said at the event.The panel discussion which followed after the informative sessions by various esteemed dignitaries brought to light the challenges in the Nursing profession/education and how technological advancements can assist in overcoming these. Speakers like Ms. Michele Steinbeck (Director of Nursing for International & Provider Markets, Ascent Learning/ATI Nursing Education); Dr. Kristi Gearhart Burgess (Client Executive for International & Provider Markets, Ascent Learning/ATI Nursing Education); Col. Saravjeet Kaur (Nursing Director, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad); Dr. Sriharsha A. Achar (Group chief Human Resources Officer, Apollo Hospitals Group); Dr. Vasundhara (Principal, Apollo Nursing College); Ms. Sonymol (GM Nursing, Continental Hospital, Hyderabad); and Ms. Tessy Augustine (GM Nursing, Maxcure Hospitals, Hyderabad) spoke about the latest innovations in nursing. The session included discussions on the empowerment strategies, leadership roles, healthcare transformation, entrepreneurial avenues and reflection of nursing as a science in order to help upskill the community, as a whole.Through the course of the discussion, it was noted that the current generation of nursing students are digital savvy and know their ways well through technology for knowledge acquisition. This can be made possible through adaptive learning, online instructions and simulation-based techniques. A more team-based learning environment, with the use of simulations are proving beneficial not only for the students, but for the faculty as well to help produce better quality nurses, complimenting the traditional classroom teaching. The new-age nurses are looking to make use of technology to manage electronic medical records, communicate with clients, perform physical exams and strategize care plans.About Medvarsity Online Ltd. Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enables us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018.About ATI ATI Nursing Education is the leading provider of online instruction, remediation, analytics and consulting solutions for nursing programs across the United States. Founded in 1998, ATI uses progressive data analytics and compelling content to help nursing students master core content, develop into practice-ready nurses, and succeed on the US nurse licensure exam, the NCLEX. Together with nursing schools, we're preparing the next generation of nurse-leaders, ready to provide skilled and safe nursing care in a rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. Currently, ATI works with more than 20,000 nurse educators, 2,500 nursing programs, and over 225,000 students. We are expanding our reach internationally to help healthcare providers and nursing schools create globally competitive nurses.Source: Medvarsity Online Ltd. PWRPWR