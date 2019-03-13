Medvarsity Online Ltd. and Lecturio.com Sign a Partnership to Enable Digital Education for Medical Colleges in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Partnership to leverage innovative learning methodology in healthcare education Medvarsity, a pioneer in online medical training partnered with Lecturio.com to provide enhanced technology based healthcare learning for medical students. The partnership enables Medvarsity to offer Lecturio's world-class medical content to medical colleges in India. The association aims to provide medical students the opportunity to learn more effectively, improve board performance and become better healthcare professionals. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834823/Medvarsity_Logo.jpg )Lecturio's platform and learning content complement the learning needs of every medical student and combines modules from some of the best faculty around the world. This allows the institutions to make assignments matching their curricula and learning paths. Medvarsity's established leadership in medical education in the region and access to a large pool of healthcare focused educational institutions can help drive considerable traction in the region.Talking about the partnership, Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd. said, "The Medical Council of India had mandated all medical education to leverage at least 30% digital learning methodologies. Partnering with Lecturio allows us to introduce an exceptionally innovative platform, combined with extensive content across pre-clinical, para-clinical and clinical subjects that can supplement the existing teaching tools used by colleges in India."To come across as credible and reliable professionals, the doctors need to remember numerous medical facts. Therefore, Lecturio's learning methodology ensures the use of increasing time intervals between subsequent reviews (spaced repetition) of previously learned material in order to achieve long term memorization.This tie up is done keeping in mind the growing needs of the digital learning and critical healthcare trends & requirements. Digital learning is the new age learning methodology that enables students to grasp concepts quickly, which in turn connects theoretical and practical learning more easily. This also engages in learning more readily, along with enhancing the instructional techniques, leveraging instructor time, and ensuring widespread sharing of knowledge. Digital technologies therefore, permit this through new and better ways, which helps create possibilities beyond the limits of one's imagination.Commenting on the partnership, Stefan Wisbauer, CEO, Lecturio Gmbh said, "We are pleased to be working with such an established player in the Indian market where student predisposition to mobile and online learning as well as the needs of institutions to stay connected to their student's learning provide fertile ground. Faculty will gain great efficiency in their teaching to help them juggle the mix of teaching, care delivery, research and administration many of them have to handle."Medvarsity currently offers online courses for a range of healthcare related subjects, which are designed for medical professionals who are looking to enhance their knowledge and expertise in a chosen field. By partnering with Lecturio, Medvarsity hopes to bring the e-learning content and platform by offering it to MBBS students in India. This is aligned with our strategy to expand medical education beyond professional education and enter the pre-med space through strategic partnerships.About Medvarsity Online Ltd.Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enable us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018. Lecturio is headquartered in Germany with operations in the US and Bulgaria and global partnerships. Lecturio was founded in 2008 and has evolved to be a leading online medical education provider assisting students and institutions around the world to make medical education for efficient and more accessible. Lecturio works with teaching-award winning faculty and custom-built modern learning technology to achieve this mission.