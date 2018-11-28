Medvarsity Online Ltd. Awarded for Excellence in Training & Development at ABP Healthcare Leadership Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Medvarsity, a pioneer in online medical training, has been awarded the 'Excellence in Training & Development in Healthcare Education' award at the 4th edition of the ABP Healthcare Leadership Awards, 2018, in Mumbai. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790754/Medvarsity_ABP_Healthcare_Award.jpg )Through this, ABP News aims to identify businesses and individuals with various expertise from the field of Healthcare.The award recognized the company's contribution to strategic training and development in the educational field. Medvarsity has built a portfolio of end-to-end healthcare training programs for its students, over the period of 18 years. It offers courses specially designed for MBBS Doctors and AYUSH in various advanced skill set which will be beneficial for their career growth to a great extent. Additionally, it also caters to Nurses, Dentists, Physiotherapists, Dietitians, Medical Technicians & Managers as well, through its exclusive courses."It's a privilege and an honour to be recognized as a leader in Healthcare education by ABP News. This award is a testimony to all the work that the team at Medvarsity has put together over the years and the impact we've delivered to our students," said Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd.With time, Medvarsity has helped empower healthcare professionals from all over the world and takes pride in stating that 20% of its students are based out of Europe, Asian countries apart from India, Middle East and Africa.The award ceremony was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on 26th November, 2018 and was attended by brand leaders, department heads, and outstanding contributors and professionals from the healthcare industry.About Medvarsity Online Ltd.Medvarsity is India's first & largest e-learning and training platform for healthcare professionals that was established in 2000. It has over 35,000+ certified graduates. It offers a wide range of clinical and non-clinical courses that are responsible for upgrading clinical, management & leadership skills of doctors and nurses. The courses are exclusively designed by doctors and industry experts in association with leading universities. Our courses consist of 20,000 hours of content with over 8,000 active learners and course accreditation by global partners like University of New South Wales, Royal Liverpool Academy, ATI(USA), Amity University etc. We have over 40 clinical training partners across the country with top hospitals like Apollo, Columbia Asia, MaxCure, MyCure Hospitals. Medvarsity is working at impacting the healthcare ecosystem in a substantial way by providing cutting-edge knowledge gamut for about 20 counties across the world through its disruptive online education technology platform.For further details, log onto: http://www.medvarsity.com Follow us on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/medvarsity/Source: Medvarsity Online Limited PWRPWR