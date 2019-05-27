Medvarsity Online Ltd. Partners With Medanta - The Medicity Hospital to Enhance Cardiology Care in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, May 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Launch of the 'Fellowship in Clinical, Preventive & Non-invasive Cardiology' course for an advanced understanding of Cardiovascular subjectMedvarsity, a pioneer in online medical training, announced its partnership with Medanta - The Medicity Hospital. The two entities launched a 'Fellowship in Clinical, Preventive & Non-invasive Cardiology' course as a joint program under this association. This partnership promises to work towards strengthening the Cardiology practices to the next level in India.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834823/Medvarsity_Logo.jpg )A quarter of deaths in India are due to cardiovascular diseases, according to the global burden of disease report. The number of heart disease cases is alarmingly high and only increasing with demanding lifestyle changes. Even though these numbers are rising constantly, there is a significant lack of trained cardiologists in the country. India requires around 88,000 but only has about 4,000 cardiologists, which opens up the need for more trained physicians who can handle such cases, and in turn bridge the gap effectively.Talking about the partnership, Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd., said, "Partnering with Medanta allows us to develop a pool of skilled clinical practitioners to address the increasing demand for cardiology services in India. We aim to discover viable ways to improve patient care and effectively contribute to the ever-changing landscape of the medical industry."The course aims to address the increasing demand for cardiology services in India. It has been curated to provide physicians with the opportunity to learn more effectively and become better healthcare professionals with advanced skills to handle the rising challenges in the cardiovascular department. By introducing new age learning methodologies and digital education, it gives more scope to the medical professionals to enhance their skill set. The course is innovatively designed keeping in mind the futuristic needs of the cardiology field, to provide quality care to patients.Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ravi. R. Kasliwal, Chairman-Division of Clinical & Preventive Cardiology, Medanta - The Medicity, said, "This partnership will help doctors become better caregivers in this rapidly changing 21st-century landscape. We are aiming to provide a robust, point of care access to the students interested in building a career in all aspects of clinical cardiology, a complete nuance of echocardiography and allied techniques and acute care cardiology. We are looking forward to an association that will help curb the menace of the cardiovascular disease epidemic in the country."Physicians trained in MD/DNB Internal Medicine, DNB Family Medicine, and PGDCC are eligible for taking up this course. This 2-year full-time program includes hospital-based practical training and online learning through theoretical content on LMS - textual reading material, recorded videos, live virtual classes (webinars), online virtual simulations and research methodology training. Fellowship certification will be awarded by Medvarsity and Medanta Institute of Education & Research to all students who successfully complete the program.About Medvarsity Online Ltd.Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enable us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018. About Medanta: With a unique patient-driven, holistic approach, since 2009, we have delivered world-class healthcare through our values of Leadership & Excellence, Integrity & Courage, Compassion & Service. We achieve this through a culture of Collaboration, Learning and Innovation. With our presence in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Ganganagar, we deliver comprehensive, end-to-end care across 22 super specialities which meet or exceeds international standards.