Meenakshi Gupta repatriated to parent cadre, to hold post of Dy CAG

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The government has approved the repatriation of Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer Meenakshi Gupta to her parent cadre for enabling her to join the post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, according to an official order on Wednesday. Gupta is currently serving as Member Secretary, National Commission for Women (NCW). The competent authority has approved repatriation of Gupta to her parent cadre with effect from October 31, 2019 for enabling her to join the post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, the order said. The government in April decided to create an additional post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, which will oversee coordination of audits of states as well as telecommunication.