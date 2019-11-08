Meerut Divisional Commissioner takes stock of law & order

Ghaziabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Meerut Divisional Commissioner Anita Meshram along with IG Alok Kumar here on Friday took stock of the law and order situation ahead of the apex court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. They also held a meeting with representatives from the Hindu and Muslim communities at the conference hall of the collectorate, urging them to maintain peace. District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that Meshram urged the representatives of both communities not hold any protest or share hate messages on social media. The DM said the administration had set up a control room at the collectorate, which would remain operational round the clock till November 30. People could inform the control room about any unpleasant incident on telephone number 0120-2821250, he said. Police officials were continuously monitoring the situation, the DM added. PTI CORR RDKRDK