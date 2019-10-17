Meet the future at Asia Agri-tech Expo & Forum 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Agri-tech Expo & Forum is co-located with Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum and Aquaculture Taiwan Expo & Forum and together they form Asia's leading event for manufacturing technologies and comprehensive solutions for the agriculture, livestock and aquaculture industry. There will be 300 suppliers hailing from 25 countries showcasing the latest products onsite.One of the exhibitors, Everscience Technology, will present plastic wraps produced by their advanced 'The PerfoTec Laser System' that doubles the shelf-life of vegetables, flowers and fruits; whereas, Hua Wang will showcase their high-strength, high-efficiency and high-stability greenhouse technology which incorporates an advanced environmental control system that allow customers to remotely monitor their greenhouses. Moreover, Haarslev will introduce their cutting-edge and customised solutions for the rendering industry. Eu-Top Corporation will debut an innovative organic farming film that protects against pests and weed without using pesticides or herbicides. The satellite event contains 55 conference sessions and international forum, 'Innovative Cross-sectoral Linkage for Circular Agriculture'. The forum speakers are in conjunction with Netherlands, Denmark and Taiwan. Additionally, agritech, livestock and aquaculture seminars will cover the subjects of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (AI & IoT) in sustainable and eco-friendly methods. The Buyer Incentive Programme will provide two-night free accommodation for qualified overseas buyers. The organiser, Informa Markets, is also gearing up to take preventive measures with the installation of disinfection sprays at the entrance of the exhibition hall, as well as a prior notification of ASF guide suggestions to international visitors before travelling to Taiwan.About Informa MarketsAbout Informa MarketsAsia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.About news release, please contactMs. Joy Chou For exhibitor inquiry, please contactMs. Sophia Lu For visitor inquiry, please contactMr. Liang Lin Informa Markets(UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch)TEL?+886-2-2738-3898FAX?+886-2-2738-4886Email?aat-tw@ubm.comWebsite?www.agritechtaiwan.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612792-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612792-1-bPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612792-1-cLogo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612792-1-d PWRPWR