Meet the Innovators of the Next-Gen Marketing Summit: #Growth2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Event brings industry experts sharing their immersive and inspirational experiences and insight into mobile marketing platforms Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: #Growth Event MoEngage, the next generation marketing cloud designed for the mobile-first world is bringing together leaders and industry veterans in their upcoming #GROWTH19 conclave in New Delhi, India. This conference, planned for 7th March 2019, will foster thoughtful conversations between marketing professionals and industry pioneers. The exclusive and invite-only forum is designed for Product and Marketing teams to learn from each other through speaking sessions and panel discussions around different aspects of Growth including Acquisition, Retention and Conversions. At the #GROWTH19 conclave, which is happening at Le Mridien, Delhi, NCR, there will be talks and discussions with stalwarts. The speaker list includes Ashish Kashyap, CEO & Founder of INDwealth and Founder of Ibibo Group, Suchi Mukherjee, CEO of Limeroad and Ashish Gupta, CEO of DocPrime. The line-up also includes senior executives from, MX Player, Gaana, Wynk, OYO, Healthkart, Matrix Venture Partners, Indigo Airlines, Times Internet, Lenskart and more. The agenda at #GROWTH19 is set to provide an enriching and exhilarating experience. With panel discussions, fireside chats and speaking sessions around personalization, analytics, brand loyalty, user acquisition, team structure, product growth & scale - there is much one can gain at this conclave. As India leaps towards higher digital consumption, we believe having an exclusive platform for digital growth marketers and product owners would be a crucial first step for the community. In that context, we are glad to host #GROWTH19, an exclusive, invite-only, conference for the digital growth community, said RavitejaDodda, CEO, MoEngage. The sheer scale of growth being driven by our customers has been inspiring and weve been looking for ways to share these stories with other members of the community. In that context, we have lined up a carefully curated list of panellists and speakers. To learn more: www.moengage.com/growth-conference-2019 About MoEngage MoEngage is a Next-Generation Marketing Cloud, built for the Mobile-first world. With MoEngage, companies can orchestrate campaigns across channels like push, email, in-app messaging, web push, and SMS, with auto-optimization towards higher conversions powered by machine learning. MoEngage works with consumer businesses across the world including Fortune 500 brands like Samsung, Deutsche Telekom (T Mobile), Vodafone, Hearst, and Prudential. They enable hyper-personalization at scale, analyzing 250 million+ users and delivering 20 billion+ interactions across channels in a month. To know more visit www.moengage.com PWRPWR