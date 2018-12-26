Meet the Leading Data Science Service Providers in India Across PeMa Quadrant

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, December 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Analytics India Magazine in collaboration with IMS Proschool launches benchmarking report with Top 17 most admired Data Science Service Providers in India. The report titled - Top Data Science Service Providers In India 2018 has been developed in response to the ongoing demand for a reliable source of benchmarking data which will provide an aggregated view of penetration and maturity of Data Science Service Providers in India. The report contains both technology level and enterprise level benchmarking metrics which include Data Science product offerings, product depth, depth across geographies, acquisition strategies and analytics maturity of the vendor. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690836/Analytics_India_Magazine_Logo.jpg )In this report, Analytics India Magazine identified the Top 17 Data Science Service Providers by collating data from the community of members. Next, we devised the Penetration & Maturity Quadrant (PeMa Quadrant) that appraises Data Science Service Providers - which helps organisations evaluate vendors across a series of parameters and also get a comprehensive view of their analytics/technology capabilities. The PeMa Quadrant can be viewed as a strategic tool for Tier 1 Leadership teams to assess the focus areas of leading Data Science vendors in India.The PeMa quadrants have been created using an evaluation matrix and contain four segments where the Data Science Service Providers are positioned accordingly.The four quadrants are:PioneersSeasoned VendorsGrowth VendorsChallengersBased on the assessment, the Top 17 Data Science Service Providers in India fall under these quadrants:PioneersGenpactBridgei2iSeasoned VendorsCartesian ConsultingAnalytic Edge3LOQGrowth VendorsTiger AnalyticsAbsolutdataCourse5 IntelligenceTheMathCompanyLTIChallengersLymbycDataliciousFN MathlogicG SquareTech VantageBlue PiSIBIABhasker Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Analytics India Magazine, said, "This Service Providers report also recognises some of the top performing Data Science companies in India and gives them due recognition. The report gives benchmarking data from the vendor community and serves as reliable source of information for organisations that can use it as a strategic planning tool. Through this study, we are also addressing the current gap for benchmarking data that enterprises look for before onboarding a vendor." Ankush Bhandari, Head, IMS Proschool, said, "The analytics market in India is growing by leaps and bounds. Many new startups are coming up in the sector every year. The objective of the study is to give insights to thousands of prospective candidates who are willing to become part of the industry to access the strength of companies on various parameters before they join a company. The study can also be used by companies to evaluate themselves against their peers and set a benchmark of performance for the next couple of years."Report: https://www.analyticsindiamag.com/top-data-science-service-providers-in-india-2018-by-aim-ims-proschool/About Analytics India Magazine:Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, big data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leverages for future impact.Visit AIM at http://www.analyticsindiamag.com Source: Analytics India Magazine PWRPWR