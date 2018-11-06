Meeting of EC officials, civil societies to resolve standoff

Aizawl, Nov 6 (PTI) A meeting between a three-member Election Commission team and activists of an NGO to resolve the current standoff over CEO S B Shashank's removal remained inconclusive on Tuesday.Following the over three-hour long meeting in which top Mizoram government officials participated as well, the team said a final decision on the matter would be made by the full commission of the EC.Chairman of the NGO Coordination Committee Vanlalruata said that the EC team informed the state government and the civil societies that they would submit their findings to the Election Commission of India. "In view of the decision on the removal of Shashank being yet to be made, picketing of the CEO's office would continue again from tomorrow (Wednesday)," Vanlalruata said. The NGO maintained that chief electoral officer (CEO) should be transferred out of Mizoram and Bru voters in Tripura relief camps should exercise franchise in their respective polling stations inside Mizoram, he said. Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28 and the counting of votes on December 11. Meanwhile, angry locals gathered in large numbers in front of Kolasid District Deputy Commissioner's office near the border with Assam protesting against the alleged intention of the district administration to enrol 500-700 Brus who are in the Tripura relief camps without conduct of hearings, police said. No violence was reported as the Deputy Commissioner Arun T assured the local leaders that the claims of the Bru voters from Tripura would not be entertained without a hearing. Rallies were also taken out in all the other seven district headquarters and large towns while the NGO clamped a total shutdown in Mamit town under the Mamit district on the Mizoram-Tripura-Bangladesh border. PTI HCV JM RHL