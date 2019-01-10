Meeting to decide CBI chief's fate ends

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for over two hours on Thursday to decide fate of CBI Director Alok Verma, reinstated by a Supreme Court order after he was sent on forced leave by the government.The meeting was also attended by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, who was nominated by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to represent him.It was not immediately clear what transpired in the meeting, called for the second consecutive day.The CBI chief and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on the forced leave over two months ago to stop the "kilkenny cat fight" between them. They had accused each other of corruption.Verma, who resumed office on Wednesday, had revoked most of the transfers done by M Nageshwar Rao, who was appointed as the interim CBI chief in his absence.Ahead of the meeting, Kharge said he has sought documents, including enquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission into the matter."I have asked for certain documents from the government concerning the matter including the CVC's enquiry reports," he told reporters here on Thursday. He said that Verma should also be given an opportunity to appear before the committee and represent his case.Congress President Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government ahead of the crucial meeting and said Modi is in a "tearing hurry" to "sack" CBI chief Alok Verma because of the Rafale deal."1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief?"2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ? Answer: RAFALE," Gandhi said on Twitter.The top court had asked the government to convene the meeting within a week of its order. It had quashed the government's unprecedented "overnight" order issued in October last year, stripping Verma of his powers and sending him on leave after he and his deputy traded corruption charges, sparking a bitter feud. PTI AKV SKL SKL SMNSMN