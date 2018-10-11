Mega fish farm to come up in Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) A mega fish farm funded by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) is coming up at Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 4 crore.This was stated during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries and Transport departments, Asgar Samoon, to discuss modalities for setting up of NHPC funded projects under Environment Management Plan (EMP), an official spokesman said.The fish farm will be setup at Pakal dul dam. Samoon directed the officials to expedite the process of its setting up the mega plant to boost the fish farming in the Chenab valley.He asked the officials of the NHPC to execute the projects keeping in view the laid down procedures and rules of the government.He also stressed on the NHPC officials to adhere to the guidelines laid down by the concerned ministries for minimum damage to the environment, flora fauna where projects are being executed by them.He also raised the issue of compensation to the Sheep and Animal Husbandry department for the disturbances caused to the Livestock due to the power generating projects. PTI AB MKJ