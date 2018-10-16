Mega pharma park to come up in Karnal

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) The Haryana government Tuesday said a pharma park will be established over 100 acres of land in Karnal. Also, the state's Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said that Haryana Pharmaceutical Policy 2018 is being framed to facilitate pharmaceutical companies in the state. The minister was speaking at an event 'Stakeholder Consultation for Formulation of Pharma Policy, Haryana', here on Tuesday. Representatives of various pharmaceutical companies of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states attended the meeting organised by the Haryana Industries and Commerce Department, a state government release said. Urging all stakeholders to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in Haryana, Goel said the pharma park would be established over 100 acres. He said special concessions and rebates would be given to those setting up their companies in the pharmaceutical sector in Haryana. Investment of about Rs 3,000 crore is expected to be made in this pharma park which would provide employment to about 33,000 persons, he said. Goel said the aim of the state government to frame Haryana Pharmaceutical Policy 2018 is to simplify the working of pharma companies and provide maximum employment to youth in the state. He said that Haryana is a leading state in terms of ensuring industrial development, developing industrial eco-system and providing facilities to the investors. The Minister said that in 2015, when the Government of India had launched ranking for ease of doing business, Haryana was at 14th position. "As a result of the measures taken by the present state government, now the State has reached at third position in terms of Ease of Doing Business, and a target has been set to reach the top in a short period," he added. PTI SUN MKJ