Megan Fox, Andy Garcia to feature in 'Big Gold Brick'

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) "Transformers" star Megan Fox and actor Andy Garcia will topline the cast for dark comedy "Big Gold Brick". To be written and directed by debutante Brian Petsos, the film will also feature Emory Cohen and Lucy Hale. Oscar Isaac will produce and star in a supporting role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story focuses on fledgling writer Samuel Liston (Cohen) and his encounters with Floyd Deveraux (Garcia), the enigmatic, middle-aged father of two who instructs Samuel to pen his biography.