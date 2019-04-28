Megan Fox files to dismiss divorce from Brian Austin Green

Los Angeles, Apr 28 (PTI) Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green are officially back together, as the actor has reportedly filed to dismiss her divorce case.The 32-year-old "Transformers" star filed the papers at a Los Angeles court on Thursday, reported People magazine.Fox originally filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together, and reconciled the following year.The couple share three children: Noah Shannon, six, Bodhi Ransom, five, and Journey River, two. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Fox and Green, 45, will be co-starring in their first feature film together, "Dakota". PTI SHDSHD