Megan Fox hasn't watched 'Beverly Hills, 90210': Brian Austin Green

Los Angeles, May 26 (PTI) Brian Austin Green says his wife, actor-model Megan Fox is yet to watch iconic '90s soap drama "Beverly Hills, 90210".Green, who shot to fame with the show as David Silver, said it was Fox's sister who was a fan of the show instead."When we met, Megan was like, 'He looks like Justin Timberlake.' That's all she cared about. She grew up with 'N Sync. Her older sister was a huge fan of '90210', but Megan didn't know it at all," the actor told People magazine.Green, 45, and Fox, 33, have been married since 2010 and met while working on the sitcom "Hope & Faith".The couple have three children together -- Noah Shannon (six), Bodhi Ransom (five) and Journey (two). Green also has a 17-year-old son Kassius Lijah from a previous relationship with "90210" co-star Vanessa Marcil.Green is set to star in "90210" reboot along with original cast members Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering. PTI RDSRDS