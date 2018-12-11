Megan Fox says #MeToo movement might not treat her like a 'sympathetic victim'

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Actor Megan Fox has opened up about why she never participated in the #MeToo movement, saying she thought the people would not view her as a "relatable or likable" person. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old actor said she has "quite a few stories" to tell in relation to the #MeToo movement."Even with the #MeToo movement, and everyone coming out with stories and one could assume that I probably have quite a few stories, and I do I didnt speak out for many reasons. I just didnt think based on how Id been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim," she said."And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that its appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story," she added.Much before the #MeToo movement had started, Fox had called out sexism in the industry, a move that seriously affected her career. In 2009, the actor had recalled her uncomfortable experiences working with Michael Bay on the "Transformer" series. She had revealed that Bay had her "audition" for her role by washing his Ferrari while he filmed her. When asked whether the public and media owe her an apology for the way the revelation were dealt with back in the day, Fox said, "I mean, thats a lovely sentiment, and I appreciate that. I dont know that I want to feel anything about it because my words were taken and used against me in a way that was at that time in my life, at that age and dealing with that level of fame really painful."The actor said when she shared her experiences people were not ready to hear them."I dont want to say this about myself, but lets say that I was ahead of my time and so people werent able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward. And because of my experience, I feel its likely that I will always be just out of the collective understanding. I dont know if there will ever be a time where Im considered normal or relatable or likable," she added. When asked whether she is ready to tell her stories in the current era, the actor said no."No, because I also feel like Im not the universal hammer of justice. This is not to say that other people shouldnt do what they feel is right. But in my circumstance, I dont feel its my job to punish someone because they did something bad to me," she said. PTI RB BKBK