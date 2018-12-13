Megan Mullally to host SAG Awards

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) "Will & Grace" star Megan Mullally has been roped in to host the 25th edition of the SAG Awards.According to Variety, the awards night will be held on January 27 at the Shrine Auditorium in here."We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary. This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show," said executive producer Kathy Connell. Mullally said, "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary."Kristen Bell performed the emcee duties this year as the first-ever host of the ceremonies.The SAG Awards, which has a two-hour run time, will air live on TBS and TNT. PTI SHDSHD