Megha Engineering commissions mega power transmission project

in UP

Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) today announced it has successfully commissioned Indias largest power transmission project in western Uttar Pradesh.

The plant would transmit 13,220 MVA of power, said the infrastructure major.

Built as a build-own-operate-transfer project, it used the latest gas-insulated substation (GIS) technology for the first time in the country, MEIL Director B Srinivas Reddy said in a release here.

"The transmission capacity of the Rs 4,150 crore Western Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd project is equal to the combined transmission capacities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and only behind Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the first such project in the private sector and used air-insulated substations and gas-insulated substations, the latest and proven technologies," Reddy said.

MEIL began the work on the project in 2011 and completed it in the first week of this month. The company would undertake its operation and maintenance for the next 35 years, he added.

The project also boasts of employment of Emergency Restoration System (ERS) that is useful during natural disasters to limit costs and duration of power outages in overhead transmission lines, andrestore supply within a span of a few hours. PTI DBV RSY