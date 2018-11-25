Meghalaya activist's aide accuses NPP leader of masterminding attack

Shillong, Nov 25 (PTI) Amita Sangma, who was recently assaulted in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district along with rights activist Agnes Kharshiing, Sunday accused National Peoples' Party (NPP) leader Nidamon Chullet of "masterminding" the attack.The two women had reportedly gone to the district to take photographs of illegal coal mining.Kharshiing, who received serious head injuries in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS)."I know him (Nidamon Chullet). He was the first person to have stopped our vehicle. Soon after, his followers attacked us," Sangma, who has lost part of a finger in the assault, told PTI.One of her family members said Sangma, in a statement, had described the features of one of the attackers to the police, following which pictures of Chullet were shown to him."Amita identified Chullet from the pictures provided to her by the police. We found out that the attacker was a local NPP leader," he said.The woman, a mother of seven children, has also written to Director General of Police R Chandranathan, accusing Chullet of "masterminding" the attack on the afternoon of November 8."Agnes and I will continue to live in fear till the time he (Chullet) is arrested," she claimed.Chullet, working president of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), also functions as the headman of Mynkrem village and looks after the operations of the Jaintia Hills Truck Owners Association.Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested so far in connection with the November 8 incident.The Meghalaya High Court has admitted a petition moved by Sangma, directing the investigating officer to file a report in person on November 27.Recalling the episode, Sangma said, "Chullet stopped our vehicle after I and Agnes took pictures of coal-laden trucks, which probably belonged to him, at Kongong in the district."Additional Deputy Commissioner S S Syiemlieh, who recorded the statements of Sangma, along with four doctors at the NEIGRIHMS, said he has been given 15 days' time to file a report in the case.He, however, could not record Kharshiing's statement as her condition was yet to stabilise."The medical superintendent at the hospital said her (Kharshiing's) condition was still 'fluctuating' but the victim has regained consciousness and her injuries are healing well," he added.NPP state president W R Kharlukhi, when contacted, refused to comment, saying Home Minister James K Sangma would be the right person to speak on the issue.Superintendent of Police S Nongtynger, on his part, said police were on the lookout for Chullet."Efforts are on to nab Nidamon Chullet and all those involved in the incident," he added. PTI JOP RMS IJT