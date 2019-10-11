Meghalaya CM calls on Union Minister Jitendra Singh, discusses development projects

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of development projects and schemes in the state. Sangma discussed with Singh, the MoS (independent charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the status of various centrally-funded projects under the Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources of DoNER and the projects under the North Eastern Council (NEC), according to an official statement. Subjects related to the submission of utilisation certificates and release of more funds were also discussed. The chief minister briefed the DoNER minister about the progress made on the construction, including MBT of Pynursla-Latangriwan road towards Mawlynnong. The project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29.97 crore in September and the ministry had also released Rs 10 lakh for the tendering process. The upgradation of Mawsmai-Shella from Laittyra village up to Kynrem falls was also discussed during the meeting. Singh said Meghalaya has high tourism potential and rich scenic beauty which needs to be explored. He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given high priority to the development of northeastern states. Besides all these things, Sangma also discussed the cadre-related issues of IAS officers of the state. PTI CPS SNESNE