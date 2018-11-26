Meghalaya governor courts controversy over 26/11 tweet, deletes it

Shillong, Nov 26 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy posted a controversial tweet Monday that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was "a slaughter of innocents (except Muslims)", later apologising and deleting it, saying it contained a "factual mistake".He tweeted it on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, in which 166 people were killed and over 300 injured."10th anniversary today of the Paki-sponsored slaughter of innocents (except Muslims) at Mumbai, popularly called 26/11. Does anyone remember why we did not even downgrade our diplomatic relations with the Pakis (let alone break off such relations or go to war?)," Roy's tweet said.The governor, however, was quick to delete it and apologise."I was misinformed of the Paki-sponsored killers of 26/11 having spared Muslims. In fact several Muslims were killed. It was a mistake of facts and I am sorry for the same. The relevant tweet has been deleted," he said in an another tweet.Subsequently, Roy withdrew the second tweet too and came up with a third post."The tweet relating to 26/11 contained a factual mistake. It has been deleted with apologies. No further enquiries please," he wrote in his third post.On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists had arrived in Mumbai by the sea route and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees.Nine of the terrorists were killed, while one -- Ajmal Kasab -- was captured alive and later, hanged to death in 2012. PTI JOP NN SNS RC