Meghalaya HC asks NEC to submit road report in 2 weeks

Shillong, Dec 22 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court has directed the North Eastern Council (NEC) to prepare a detailed project report for the Borkhat - Sonapur road along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state, within two weeks. The road, in East Jaintia Hills district, was left unattended by successive state governments in the past owing to paucity of funds. "We direct the Secretary, NEC, to ensure consideration to the DPR (Detailed Project Report) and decision thereon be taken within a period of two weeks," a division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir said in its order Friday. During the hearing, the PWD chief engineer in his affidavit informed that the DPR for construction of the road was submitted to the NEC on December 10. The order also noted that the court was not intimated whether the secretary, NEC, has made any decision or not. On the other hand, the affidavit filed by the commissioner and secretary, forest and environment department, revealed that in terms of the recommendation of the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), there are certain principles to be followed which have been reflected in para 14 of the affidavit. The bench has directed the Commissioner and Secretary to file a fresh affidavit which should clearly be in tune with the principles as to what measures they have taken for upgrading resurfacing of the road from Baghmara to Moheshkhola at Hatisia in South Garo Hills district. Meanwhile, the amicus curiae (friend of the court) has also submitted a progress report saying that the road, starting from Shillong to Dawki near the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Khasi Hills district, is being repaired. On his overall inspection, major portion of the road which was in bad shape, has been repaired except for the 93 to 97 km stretch (Mylliem area), 107-108 km (Lait Lyngkot area), 127 to 129 km (starting from Pynursla Phlangshlan to Pynursla Market) and 131-154 km (Wawksing area). Regarding the stretches that are yet to be repaired, the bench has directed the respondents to file the latest status on or before the next date of hearing which is scheduled after four weeks. PTI JOP JM CK