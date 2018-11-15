Meghalaya HC directs NEIGRIMS to provide all medical facilities to injured RTI activist, aide

Shillong, Nov 15 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court Thursday directed NEIGRIMS to provide all medical facilities to injured RTI activist Agnes Kharshiing and her aide Amita Sangma who are undergoing treatment at the hospital after suffering multiple head injuries due to attacks and assaults allegedly by the 'coal mafia'.The high court also directed that all medical expenses of Agnes and Amita be borne by the state government.Agnes and Amita were admitted to the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences after they were found unconscious at Sohshrieh area of East Jaintia Hills district on November 8.The high court was informed that Agnes and her aide suffered multiple head injuries due to attacks and assaults allegedly by 'coal mafia' and the petitioners also prayed thatthe matter be investigated by the CBI.Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir also directed the Director General of Police to ensure protection of both the injured persons in the hospital due to the apprehension that they might be eliminated by the 'coal mafia'.The investigating officer was also asked to file the latest status of probe and to remain present in the court along with a case diary on November 27. PTI JOP RG ZMN