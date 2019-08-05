Meghalaya police constable hurt after accidentally shooting self

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old police personnel deployed at the residence of a senior Congress leader in Chanakyapuri here was injured after he allegedly shot himself by accident on Monday, officials said.The victim is a Meghalaya Police constable. He suffered a gunshot injury and was admitted to the RML hospital, they said. Police said it is being investigated if he accidently fired from his service rifle or tried to commit suicide. PTI NIT CK