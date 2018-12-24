Meghan Trainor marries Daryl Sabara

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Singer Meghan Trainor has married "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara.The "All About That Bass" hitmaker and the actor exchanged wedding vows on her 25th birthday. The couple got married in front of 100 close friends and family members in an intimate backyard ceremony at their LA home, People reported."It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for," Trainor said. The bride wore a Berta gown for the wedding ceremony and then changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris for the reception.The pair was introduced while on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham over two years ago. They got engaged last year. PTI SHDSHD