Mehbooba asks govt to release 'ill' Malik from NIA custody

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday appealed to the Centre to immediately release separatist leader Yasin Malik from the NIA custody in view of his failing health.Malik, who was placed under arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to funding of separatists and terror organisations, had complained of chest pain on April 19.He was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi for a medical check up and doctors discharged him after a routine examination. He has since been sent to Tihar jail on judicial custody."It is unfortunate. Malik is very ill. Sadhvi Pragya (Thakur) has been granted bail because of her ill health, but is contesting election and is speaking poison everywhere. She has been let off, but Malik, who is very ill and his life is under threat, has been kept in prison."I would like to appeal the government to immediately release Malik so that he gets treatment. God forbid, if something bad happens to him, the outcome would be catastrophic," Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.The PDP president also said the Centre should allow Malik's wife and his daughter, who are in Pakistan, to meet him."When (parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru was hanged, his family was not allowed to meet him. Malik is ill, so it is the Government of India's duty to let his wife and daughter meet him," she said.Malik's wife Mushaal Mallick had on Sunday said she would travel to India to meet her ailing husband. PTI SSB MIJ DPB