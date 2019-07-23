Mehbooba calls Kumaraswamy govt's fall "black day for democracy"

Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday called the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government losing the confidence vote in Karnataka assembly "a black day for democracy". "After all the paid for lavish trips to influence Karnataka lawmakers in Mumbai, what can one make of the HD Kumaraswamy led Cong-JD(S) govt collapse? It's a black day for democracy when a country that prides in being the world's largest democracy watches an elected govt crumble (sic)," Mehbooba tweeted, after the Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the trust vote 99-105. PTI MIJ INDIND