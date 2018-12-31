Mehbooba condemns youths entering Jama Masjid with IS flag

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Days after a group of youths, carrying ISIS flags, forced their entry into the historic Jamia Masjid here, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said barbaric forces cannot be allowed to defile the grand mosque in the name of Islam.Mehbooba spoke to separatist leader and moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermon at the mosque, on phone over the incident and conveyed her outrage.Appearance of a few youth with IS flag in Srinagar Jama Masjid is desecration of the most important institution of Kashmir's religious, social life. Called @MirwaizKashmir, Umar sahheb to convey my outrage, the former chief minister wrote on Twitter.The PDP president said Jamia Masjid and its pulpit were the most important landmarks of Kashmirs religious and cultural moorings.Jama Masjid & it's pulpit are most important landmarks of our religious, cultural moorings. Can't allow barbaric forces to defile it in the name of Islam, she said in another tweet.After Friday congregational prayers, a group of youths, carrying ISIS flags, forced their entry into the grand mosque in Nowhatta area of the city and created ruckus, evoking strong condemnations from the management committee of the mosque and the separatists.The group of youth, wearing masks, forced their entry into the mosque and rushed to the pulpit where Mirwaiz delivers the sermon. One of the youths stood atop the pulpit and shouted slogans. They were carrying ISIS flags, officials said.The video of the incident went viral on social media Saturday. PTI SSB SOM RAXRAX