Mehbooba expressing sympathy for those raising slogans against country: BJP

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday slammed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for "expressing sympathy" towards those raising slogans against the country after she questioned the timing of filing of charge sheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case, in which seven Kashmiris have been named.In her tweets on Monday, she had alleged that "Kashmiris were being used to score extra political points" ahead of general elections.BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said here that the police were doing their job in the JNU case and he felt "pity" over the PDP leader's thinking.Police are doing their work and submitted the charge sheet in the case. There are some students who are not Kashmiris. They raised slogans against the country and she expresses sympathy with them. Sometimes, I feel pity over her thinking, he told reporters.He said the BJP "loves Kashmiris more than Mehbooba. The BJP honours Kashmir, Kashmiriyat and Kashmiris as was projected by former prime minister A B Vajapyee.On the BJP' prospects in Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said the party had won three seats in the last elections and we are sure of strengthening the tally further this time.Asked about no tweet by Kashmir-based politicians on Army Day, he said: This is the difference between their thinking and ours.Our social media accounts have been flooded with messages on Army Day. We should salute them because they are guarding our nation, the BJP leader said.After the Governor's rule, terrorist activities have come down and when there is peace, development takes place which will create jobs for the youth, he saidHe asserted that a "terrorist is a terrorist and should be dealt accordingly".Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that local militants as "sons of soil" and efforts should be made to save them.The PDP president had on Monday tweeted on filing of charge sheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case."No surprises here. We are months away from the 2019 general election and like always, using Kashmiris to score extra political points with the Indian electorate has become somewhat of a pre-requisite," she had said."Timing of the charge sheet couldn't be any more suspicious. When UPA was in power, it decided to send Afzal Guru to the gallows and to this day, J&K is paying a price," she had said. PTI TAS RT