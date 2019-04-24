Mehbooba leads protest march against suspension of LoC trade

Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday led a protest march of her party activists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district against the suspension of cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).The protest march was taken out from Town Hall Pulwama to deputy commissioner's office.Mehbooba demanded the revocation of the decision to suspend the cross-LoC trade and sought immediate release of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik from custody.She also sought revocation of ban on JeI and an end to the ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Malik is not in good health. I want to tell the Government of India that if God forbid, his health worsens, then the situation here will deteriorate further which will be very difficult to control. Our fight is against militants, but you should not harass their families, she told reporters. PTI SSB DVDV