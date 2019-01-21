Mehbooba playing communal card in Jammu: BJP

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Dismissing former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's claim that Gujjar and Bakerwal communities of Jammu region were being "selectively targeted" as "white lies", the BJP Monday accused her of playing "communal card". "Mehbooba Mufti's statement about Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in Jammu are white lies and the PDP, as usual, is trying to play communal card in this peaceful region," BJP state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan told reporters."Unfortunately, under the governor's nose, there is selective targeting of Gujjars and Bakerwals in Jammu and the governor's administration is not taking note of it," Mehbooba had told a press conference in Srinagar on Sunday. Terming Mufti's statement as "politics of provocation" and "highly condemnable", Rattan said "the people of Jammu region have always maintained communal harmony and never fallen pray to the divisive politics on the basis of region, religion and caste".Accusing the former chief minister of trying to create a wrong impression in the minds of Muslims of Jammu region, the BJP leader said Gujjars and Dogras are an inseparable part of Jammu's social fabric and all communities have lived amicably here for ages."But the leaders like Mehbooba Mufti are hell bent to create communal fissures and create rift among them," he said.It is indeed unfortunate that a leader who has been the state's chief minister is indulging in "politics of appeasement and lies" just for consolidating her vote bank, said Rattan."Even as CM, she tried to please separatists and those carrying guns for killing people and unleashing death and destruction. It would not be wrong to say that she is also glorifying terror and working to demoralise security forces and pro-India voices," Rattan said.He added that "it is same Mehbooba who never misses a chance to play communal card"."It is not for the first time that she has tried to indulge in such games. She made similar hue and cry when the Union government announced to establish a Sainik Colony in Srinagar," he said. Similarly, she was in forefront to oppose and communalise the decision of setting up of a migrant colony in the valley for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, sdaid Rattan. He added that the people, however, are giving a befitting reply to the PDP by living in peace and harmony in Jammu region."What substantiates this is the fact that during winter in particular, a large number of people from Ladakh, Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu region come to Jammu city and live here and its adjoining areas," he added.He pointed out that thousands of Muslim employees from Kashmir too come to Jammu with darbar move every winter and the people of Jammu always welcome them and live with them as a family.In such an atmosphere when there is total peace and communal harmony, leaders like Mehbooba Mufti are making efforts to mislead tribals and Muslims for cheap politics, BJP leader said. PTI AB RAXRAX