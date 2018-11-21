Mehbooba stakes claim to form govt in JK with NC, Cong help

Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday staked claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference.In a letter to Governor Satyapal Malik, Mehbooba said the PDP is the largest party in the state assembly having a strength of 29 MLAs."You might have gathered from the media reports that the Congress and the National Conference have also decided to extend support to our party to form a government in the state. The National Conference has a strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress 12. That takes our collective strength to 56."Since I am presently in Srinagar, it would not be possible for me to call on you immediately and this is to keep you informed that we would be seeking your convenience shortly to stake the claim for forming the government in the state," Mehbooba said in her letter. PTI SKL ZMN