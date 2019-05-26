Mehbooba welcomes Pak PM's call to Modi, says dialogue only way forward

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's call to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying dialogue is the only way forward to resolve issues between the two countries.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Khan had called up Modi to congratulate him on his re-election."Welcome step. For what it's worth, dialogue is the only way forward to resolve longstanding issues between India & Pak," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.In their first telephonic conversation after the Balakot air strike, Modi told Khan that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in the region, the MEA said. PTI SSB DIVDIV