Mehbooba welcomes Pak PM's offer on opening Hindu temples to Indian pilgrims

Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer on opening several shrines, including Sharada Peeth, to devotees from India, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the offer."Great initiative of offering peace through these channels. PM @narendramodi ji should consider the offer by PakPM (Pakistan Prime Minister) @ImranKhanPTI for opening of SharadaPeeth in Kashmir, Katasraj & other shrines too this will certainly bridge the gap & usher peace in region," Mehbooba said in a tweet.She was responding to Khan's interview to Indian English language daily "The Hindu", in which he reportedly said, "We can consider other proposals including opening up travel for the Sharada Peeth in Kashmir, Katasraj and other Hindu shrines too."