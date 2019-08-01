MEIL Completes Two Thermal Plants- Becomes One of the Most Integrated Power Infra Company

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India's one of the largest infra company in unlisted space, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has becomes one of the most integrated power infrastructure company by establishing two thermal power plants in Tamil Nadu. The company have strong footprints in Hydro, Solar power generation along with expertise in the power transmission sector. Recently, MEIL has built coal-fired power plants with a capacity of 525 MW in Tuticorin and 150 MW in Nagai, Tamil Nadu. The preparations are underway to inaugurate Nagai power plant in the month of August. The plant is already integrated with the grid.All set for lighting momentMEIL has completed the construction of the Nagai Thermal Power Station, which has been undertaken to fulfil the Tamil Nadu electricity demand. The plant was completed as a joint venture with KVK Energy and Infrastructure under the EPC method. Nagai Thermal power plant Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr. KL Narayana said, "The plant is built on a 230-acre site at a distance of 15 km from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, is well-connected by rail, road and air. This makes it very easy to import 30 per cent of the coal required for the plant. The plant has a 125-meter high chimney and a 530 TPH capacity boiler. MEIL has installed a 150 MW turbine generator designed by BHEL. The plant also installed with an air-cooled condenser." MEIL supplied 3700 tonnes of steel from its production unit to build the plant. The 24.6-kilometre transmission line has been laid to 230 kV substation in Thiruvarur for power transmission from the plant. MEIL has also built a storage facility with a capacity of 114 TPH for coal storage. The thermal plant had completed and readied for commissioning by July 10. The power plant has entered into agreements with private agencies to purchase 130 MW of power. The plant is ready for a formal inauguration. 525 MW Tuticorin Thermal ProjectPhase 4 of the 525 MW Tuticorin Thermal Power Project, which is being built under the EPC method for SEPC, is ready for inauguration. The plant is being constructed in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. Mr. Ram Murthy Kumar, AVP, MEIL, said, "The company has secured this contract by qualifying in financial and technical bids. The project is being constructed just 4 km from the VO Chidambaram port. MEIL has also built an Ash Pond on a 100-hectare plot of land at Kariseri village in Vadakku to pile up the ash from the project. MEIL has installed a 1700 TPH capacity boiler and installed 555 MW turbine supplied by BHEL."MEIL has already built a 500 TPH Coal Handling Plant, an integrated capacity of 6700 cusecs to intake seawater, a cooling water system with a capacity of 66000 cumecs per hour and a 275-meter high chimney. The MEIL also supplied 15000 tons of steel and 10-kilometre CW pipeline for the project. The company awarded 48-kilometre long transmission line by Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation to the company to supply the power generated from the plant.Super 'Power'MEIL has executed several projects in the hydro, wind and solar power sector. A 10 MW Solar Power Station on the Vadodara Branch Canal has set up for The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam. The project is one of the most innovative in the world and has been featured in the list of creative projects. MEIL has set up 2 MW solar power plants at Chandrapur and 50 MW solar power stations at Sakri for Maharashtra Genco. The 50 MW solar power station at Nagalapuram in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh has been completed on a BOOT basis. In the hydropower sector, a 25 MW power station is being built in Lambadag, Himachal Pradesh. MEIL has established three hydropower stations with a capacity of 45 MW on the Saurashtra Branch canal in Gujarat. Two units already begin their production.About MEIL :MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore. MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955205/Tuticorin_Thermal_Plant.jpg PWRPWR