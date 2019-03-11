MEIL in 'Limca' Records for the Fastest Execution of Power Sub Station

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, March 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Infrastructure giant Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has received extraordinary excellence of winning a place in 'Limca Book of National Records' and Asia book of Records for its outstanding achievement of completing Power Sub Station in a record time of 7 months. It could complete the project 5 months ahead of the scheduled deadline fulfilling all the quality parameters. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), for which this project was built, has appreciated MEIL performance and awarded 'Best Debutant Award' with a Memento and Citation also. Earlier, MEIL also placed in Limca Book of Records for completing prestigious Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project in record time. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833409/MEIL_PowerGrid_Sub_Station.jpg )Construction work for 400/220 KV Power Sub Station at NP Kunta was started on 25th September 2015 and completed on 25th April 2016. "Normally it will take 15-18 months for executing such projects, but MEIL could complete it within a span of 7 months as per Power Grid Corporation requirements. To achieve this record breaking performance, we mobilised additional resources, machinery. At the same time our engineers and field staff worked for three shifts (24 hours). We executed complex designs by adopting stringent rules and overcame many obstructions in the process, having improper weather conditions. Power is being supplied through this substation uninterruptedly for the last 3 years. As a result the N P Kunta substation entered into Limca Book of Record. It is case pride for us," said, Mr B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL.NP Kunta Sub Station was taken up to connect Altra Mega Solar Power Plant built in Ananthapur with Power Grid, with the intent of supplying 1500 MW of electricity. As part of this, MEIL has constructed 500 MVA, 3 Auto Transformers with 400/220 KV capacity and a Bus Reactor of 125 MVAR. Apart from this, 400 KV 100 AVAR Station, 2 baselines each with a capacity of 400 KV, 4 Ti-Bases each with a capacity of 400 KV, 2 Line Bases each with a capacity of 220 KV, 1 Bus Copular Bay with 220 KV capacity and one 220 KV Transformer Bus Copular Bay were also established. Civil works related to Drains, Roads, Culverts, Control Room, Transit Camp, Fire Fighting System and Pump House construction were also completed within a short span of time."Powergrid Corporation asked us to complete this substation project within 18-20 months. Looking at challenging conditions at the project, initially estimated more than 18 months of time to complete the project. Starting from Project Designing to Project Testing. MEIL completed all these works within a span of 7 months, much earlier than the project schedule. Considering the importance of this project and electricity needs, MEIL has a set a self-target to achieve it in record-breaking time and achieved that rare distinction," said Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Praveen Sharadh Dixit, Vice President, MEIL. Indeed it was a challenging task for the company as the construction area has largely consisted of rocky layers. MEIL used sophisticated blasting technology to clear these rocky layers. Unexpected rains during 2015-16 created a lot of obstructions during the project construction phase. MEIL could eclipse all these challenges with its firm determination, dedication and its meticulous planning in rapid execution of such projects. NP Kunta Sub Station was inaugurated on 25th April 2016, ever since it is functioning with full efficiency, supplying electricity without any technical hiccups. Power Grid Corporation India Limited highly appreciated MEIL performance. In its website, PGCIL termed it as a giant leap in the execution of projects that link power generated from alternative sources into the main grid.About MEILMEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore. MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.Source: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) PWRPWR