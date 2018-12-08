Meizu launches the C9 smartphone powered by UNISOC SC9832E in budget and affordable premium segments

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC, one of the world's leading chip design companies announced the Meizu C9 smartphone powered by UNISOC SC9832E has been successfully launched in India and will be available exclusively online on Amazon.in. The C9 is an extremely affordable smartphone powered by UNISOC SC9832E which comes packed with premium features at an unreal price. The phone is a perfect mix of popular specs such as face unlock and best-in-class display of 5.45 inch, with a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The phone has a 3000 mAh battery and a 13 MP rear camera. Additionally, the phone also sports light sensors, proximity sensors, an accelerometer, and fingerprint scanner, making it an irresistible proposition at just Rs 5,999. There is a special introductory offer from Amazon and Reliance Jio for the first 10 days wherein the device price is Rs 4,999. Neeraj Sharma, Country Head - India, UNISOC, said, "UNISOC has always been guided by one defining vision: to make innovative and cutting-edge technology available and accessible to all consumers. Our SC9832E chipset takes that vision a step further by powering the Meizu C9 and supporting features such as 13MP camera, face unlock, light sensor and proximity sensor to deliver seamless functionality and power-packed performance. We are confident that Meizu C9 will receive an excellent response from Indian consumers and will play a role in driving the country's ongoing digital transformation." "Our industry is trapped in this mad rush of specs vs price, and a commoditised hardware game. Brands have forgone a key consumer need of the smartphone being a personal device, and not just a functional handset. With the fact that a personal device is also a projection of the self, design plus craftsmanship is a key element of the equation that has been compromised. While we will offer great features at competitive price points, we want consumers to start identifying us as a brand who appeals to their own sense of style," said Ramashish Ray, CEO and Country Head, Meizu India. UNISOC SC9832E possesses mature 28nm HPC+ processor technology, featuring a 1.4GHz Quad-core Arm Cortex (TM)- A53 processor. It is equipped with a 3D graphics acceleration Mali T820 MP1 graphics processor. It supports 5-mode Cat 4 communication and VoLTE, ViLTE and VoWiFi capabilities. With its innovative chip design technology, UNISOC SC9832E has plenty of competitive power and performance advantages. Its 3000mAh battery has excellent endurance, achieving a battery life of 200 hours. In terms of camera function, UNISOC SC9832E supports up to 13 MP. The use of third-generation commercial smart phone ISP can achieve more excellent image quality and real-time beauty deep defogging. At the same time, it has built-in chip-level high performance 3DNR, which can achieve super de-noising and enhance the night shooting experience. In addition, in the multimedia configuration, UNISOC SC9832E can support 1080P HD video playback, HD + (720 1440) screen display. Meizu is backed by Alibaba, one of the world's biggest technology players. Meizu devices are being manufactured in India itself, giving further impetus to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India". The Meizu C9 went on sale, on December 5th, exclusively on Amazon. Commenting on the launch, Noor Patel, Director-Category Management, Amazon India said, "We are excited to announce Meizu C9 exclusively on Amazon.in. Smartphones are one of the largest categories on Amazon.in and we are committed to provide our customers with the best selection at great prices. With the launch of Meizu C9, we bring to our customers a quality smartphone that combines all aspects of a good user experience."About UNISOC As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to the independent R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards. With more than 4,500 staff, 14 R&D centers and 8 customer support centers around the world (as of Jan 2018), UNISOC is dedicated to becoming the top 3 mobile baseband chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, and the largest pan-chip supplier in China with leading 5G technology. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/ PWRPWR