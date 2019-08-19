Mekosha Ayurveda Spasuites Retreat Kerala Launches New Wellness Programs

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India's first wellness retreat with in-suite spas Mekosha Ayurveda Spasuites Retreat Kerala has launched new wellness programs that provide bespoke experience with personalized therapies to help guests attain holistic physical and mental well-being. This includes programs aimed at weight loss, detox and rehabilitation, rejuvenation, post cancer rehabilitation, treatment of skin and respiratory disorders and other specific ailments. All programs are designed in the tradition of Ayurveda in a modern contemporary setting that Mekosha is known for.An all-suites boutique retreat, each spa suite has an integral private treatment room and a balcony overlooking the pool with delightful river views beyond. This holistic, hideaway vacation retreat of just eleven suites for the discerning few is located on the banks of the river Attingal Aaru in Kerala.With focus on traditional Indian sciences of yoga and Ayurveda, Mekosha creates a skilful synthesis between age-old therapies and modern spa environment. Personalised treatments are the key and unlimited massages and health treatments come as standard.High-quality cuisine continues the Ayurveda theme with fresh and health-promoting food to complement the wide range of treatments and the calm and relaxing atmosphere.Mekosha Wellness Programsa. Unlimited Ayurveda - Mekosha's Unlimited Ayurveda package brings the best of everything that Mekosha has to offer into one package, with a level of treatment that can take care of anyone wanting to be endlessly pampered. The program is also recommended for those who have severe ailments - they receive the kind of personal care and attention required to bring them back to perfect health.b. Guaranteed Weight Loss - Special weight reduction treatments are included in this package with the purpose of mobilizing and cutting down excess fat, correcting irregular metabolism, and clearing the body channels.c. Panchakarma / Rejuvenation - Panchakarma, meaning '5 actions' is a set of five cleansing, detoxifying treatments that balances excess doshas and rejuvenates the whole body. The effects of panchakarma can be felt for a year or longer if the proper diet and lifestyle advice is followed. This package provides a 7-day Panchakarma Chikitsa Initiation for rejuvenation purposes. To experience the full impact of Panchakarma and its 5 actions, this package is recommended to be booked for 21 to 28 daysd. Cancer Recovery - For those who have undergone chemo radiation therapies, Mekosha offers a program that strengthens the immune system, detoxifies the body and gives a boost that energizes and leads to a life full of happiness and peace.e. Detox & Rehab - The detoxification and rehabilitation program at Mekosha aids in regaining previously lost equilibrium and balance. De-addiction and detoxification therapies such as herbal oil massages, Shirodhara, Njavarakizhi, Thailam and herbal steam bath, would be administered to cleanse and prepare the body.f. Skin & Respiratory Disorders - Mekosha's bespoke packages help overcome asthma, bronchitis and other related breathing disorders. There are treatment packages for eczema, psoriasis, acne, dry skin and other various skin ailments.g. Specific Ailments - The 50+ ayurvedic treatments offered at Mekosha cater to digestion related issues such as constipation, cramps and bloating, head-related issues such as migraines and sinusitis, eye problems such as blurred vision, immunity-related issues such as falling sick easily, depression and insomnia. This package offers an extensive prior consultation to understand the affected dhatus and dosha imbalance, and a personalized plan is made to ensure that all treatment is administered with care and attention.Guests can avail of the therapies in all these programs wherever they desire - in their own private in-suite therapy room, in the central dedicated Ayurveda treatment area, or even outdoor besides the river in the bamboo grove. They can participate in the Yoga sessions either in a cool studio or on the banks of the river supported by the sound of bird songs in the surrounding lush greenery.Easily accessible from Thiruvanthapuram airport, with personal collection service, Mekosha offers just eleven luxurious and contemporary designed suites in a very private and secluded woodland area. Each 600 sq. ft spa suite has an integrated private treatment room and balcony overlooking the pool and with delightful river views beyond.About Mekosha Hospitality:Mekosha Hospitality manages boutique retreats and hotels inspired by wellness and Ayurveda principles, each designed to reflect its individual location and rooted in local culture and tradition.From locally sourced delectable vegetarian food to in-suite spa rooms, Mekosha aims to provide a new vision of hospitality based on sustainability, wellness, nature and rejuvenation of body and mind, with exceptional personalised service.Mekosha is derived from Sanskrit word Kosha, usually rendered 'sheath', is a covering of the Atman, or Self according to Vedantic philosophy.Mekosha Hospitality, led by Ram Wasan has been conceptualised by the team that created India's first boutique hotel: The Manor, New Delhi.For further information visit www.mekosha.com