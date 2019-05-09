Mel Gibson to play Santa Claus in comedy 'Fatman'

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) Mel Gibson will be seen playing Santa Claus in the independent action comedy, "Fatman".According to Variety, the film will be helmed by director duo Ian and Eshom Nelms from their own script.The movie follows a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline, while a neglected and precocious 12-year-old hires a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. "This rowdy Santa tale is a film we've been excited to make for some time and we're thrilled to have equally passionate partners in Rough House and Fortitude who carry the same fire," said Ian and Eshom.Production banner Skywolf is also backing the project."Fatman" will be introduced to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. The film is expected to go on floors early next year in Canada. PTI RDSRDS