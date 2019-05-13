Melissa McCarthy is the new host of 'Little Big Shot'

Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy has been roped in as the new host of NBC's "Little Big Shot".McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey as the host of the talent competition for kids, reported Variety.Harvey has hosted the previous three seasons of the show."Melissa's just an incredible performer and incredible comedian. She will bring a completely fresh perspective to it," said Paul Telegdy, NBC's co-chairman of entertainment alongside George Cheeks. "Little Big Shots" last aired in July 2018 and is scheduled to return to NBC next winter. PTI SHDSHD