Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer in talks for 'Thunder Force'

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Actors Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are in negotiations to star in the Netflix's "Thunder Force". If things work out, McCarthy and Spencer will play women who obtain superpowers, reported Variety. Plot details are being kept under wraps.The film will be written and directed by McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone. "Thunder Force" will be produced by Marc Platt, Falcone and McCarthy. PTI SHDSHD

