Melissa McCarthy to receive Spotlight Award during Palm Springs Film Fest

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) Actor Melissa McCarthy will be felicitated with the Spotlight Award during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.The 48-year-old actor will receive the award from Richard E Grant in recognition of her acclaimed portrayal of the troubled author Lee Israel in Marielle Heller's dramedy "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"."Melissa McCarthy delivers a heartbreaking performance as author Lee Israel, perfectly portraying Israel's loneliness as she struggles with her own relevance in society," festival chairman Harold Matzner said Monday in a statement. "McCarthy's dramatic turn is truly captivating and deserving of awards recognition. It is our honour to present this year's Spotlight Award to her," he added.The award will be presented to the actor on January 3, 2019, the opening day of the festival, at the Palm Springs Convention Centre.Past recipients of the Spotlight Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and JK Simmons. The organisers had earlier announced that actors Glenn Close and Rami Malek will be presented with the Icon Award and the Breakthrough Performance Award, respectively, during the festival. The 30th edition of the film festival will run from January 3 to 14, 2019. PTI RB RBRB