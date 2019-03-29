Melorra Launches Three New Collections for Spring/Summer 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, March 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Named California Girl, Modern Safari, and All Dolled up, the designs are edgy and feisty Design powerhouse Melorra recently unveiled its Spring/Summer 2019 jewellery collection. The three new collections called California Girl, Modern Safari, and All Dolled Up represent the spirit of the modern woman and are all about spunk, style, colors, and an affinity for the outdoors and adventure. Melorra has established itself as a name to reckon with recording a month-over-month growth of 25% and expects an increase in demand from across the country for the newly launched Spring/Summer collection. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730331/Melorra_Logo.jpg )Spring and summer signify bright colors, and cool vibes and silhouettes. The collections represent the spirit of the season aptly. The California Girl collection is inspired by summer hues, tie-dye and beachy vibes, and colors. Modern Safari is about adventure and travel complementing the multidimensional persona of women today. All dolled up features ruffles and cascading flutters representing the vivacious 70s seen everywhere and on everyone in the fashion circuit.Ever since Melorra opened its delivery options to all markets through a tie-up with E-commerce Express, it has become a preferred destination to shop for lightweight jewellery. Being the fastest growing jewellery brand, Melorra stands out for bringing out pieces that can be paired with anything. It uses recent fashion trends for new designs and captures the latest runway trends from several fashion shows staged in New York, Paris and Milan.Speaking on these recent launches, Ms Saroja Yeramilli, Founder, Melorra, said, "Melorra's Spring/Summer 2019 collections is about the bold and vivacious colors and hues of the season. They are inspired by trends that celebs and designers are already going gaga over! The designs complement the woman of today who is a go-getter in all aspects of life. It is all about showcasing the 'fearless you' and in all grandeur. Every piece in the collection is distinctive, and we look forward to a tremendous response from all across the country."Melorra creates pieces that are meant for a 'buy-now, wear-now' purpose. Understanding the fashion cycles that influence wardrobe choices, Melorra tailors all collections to these trends, giving women something unique to wear every time. From daily wear gold earrings and latest gold chain designs to gold rings and other jewellery, the choices are unlimited. The collections are available in varied hues of gold such as rose gold and enamel.Melorra has already catered to about 20% of the 2912 cities and towns in India in just under 5 months. From cities with a population of less than 10,000 to those above 1 million, Melorra has made its mark everywhere. It launches 42 new designs weekly to match the most recent fashion trends. Over 75% of the collections are priced below INR 30,000.About Melorra Started in 2016, Melorra is a fashion forward lightweight fine jewellery brand that styles for the contemporary wardrobe. The brand caters to the jewellery needs of today's women. Global runway trends make their debut in Melorra's creations, as the brand's global fashionistas spot the styles that will make the cut for contemporary fashion scene from global runways, like Paris and Milan. Inspired from these fashion trends, designs are created keeping in mind the modern woman's wardrobe. Melorra uses 3D printing technology to create jewellery molds and provide an accurate and elegant finish. Melorra crafts jewellery designs in line with the global fashion trends week on week and ships to over 26,000 pin codes across the country. The gold jewellery is hallmarked and diamonds have passed the SGL, IGI and DGLA certification. The designs are created with precision and are available at its portal melorra.com with a 30-day return policy and life time exchanges.Source: Melorra PWRPWR