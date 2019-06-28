Melorra Unveils New Spring Summer 2019 Collections

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, June 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --It is the only fine jewellery brand to launch four collections within a month at par with international fashion trends Named as The Floral Bloom, Polka, Pastels and Tie & Dye, they are all about what's trending internationally Melorra, India's only trend-inspired fine jewellery brand launches more Spring Summer 2019 collections this month, in addition to their previously launched SS '19 collections. The four new collections called The Floral Bloom, Polka, Pastels and Tie & Dye, represent the spirit of the season. Keeping in mind the styles and colours seen on the ramp, these collections showcase the fashion of this Spring Summer, that too, in gold, diamond and gemstones. Melorra has established itself as a name to reckon with, recording a year-on-year growth of 400% in FY 2019 and expecting to grow 5X in revenue, in FY 2020.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730331/Melorra_Logo.jpg )Melorra launched close to 400 pieces across the four new collections. The Polka collection is inspired by the trending monochrome polka dot print, which is a part of 2019's most fashionable trends. The brand has interpreted this trend in pearl jewellery, which is for every day wear. The Pastel collection has designs in gemstones showcasing the spring 2019 runway colours - pepper stem green, clear water blue, and baby pink. Floral Bloom collection is inspired by the All Over Flowers trend, and has bloomed floral motifs in gold and diamond. Tie & dye is another big trend of 2019 and Melorra has interpreted it in hand-painted enamel on gold for a striking effect.Melorra's collections are in sync with the global trends which are unveiled every season and the brand introduces these trends into precious jewellery with new designs every week. The company is the only fine jewellery brand to launch different trend-inspired collections for the Spring-Summer 2019 season.Speaking on these recent launches, Ms. Saroja Yeramilli, Founder, Melorra, said, "Consumers are moving from traditional, chunky jewellery to lightweight, everyday styles that complement their Western wardrobe. Be it in outfits or accessories, millennial women like to wear what's trending this season. All our Spring Summer 2019 collections offer them current, unique designs in fine jewellery, that they won't find anywhere else."Ever since Melorra opened its delivery options to all markets, it has become a preferred destination to shop for lightweight jewellery. Being the fastest growing jewellery brand, Melorra stands out for bringing out pieces that can be paired with anything with a 'buy-now, wear-now' purpose. Understanding the fashion cycles that influence wardrobe choices, Melorra tailors all collections to these trends, giving women something different to wear every time. From daily wear gold earrings and latest gold bangle designs to gold rings and other jewellery, the choices are unlimited. The collections are available in varied combinations such as rose gold, white gold, enamel, pearls and gemstones.Melorra has delivered to over 1200 towns in the country and is adding 100 new towns every month. From cities with a population of less than 10,000 to those above 1 million, Melorra has made its mark everywhere. It launches close to 100 new designs weekly to match the most recent fashion trends. 70% of the products are priced below INR 30,000. All the gold jewellery is hallmarked and the diamonds are SGL, IGI and DGLA certified. The brand offers 30-day return and lifetime exchange policies.About Melorra Operational from 2016, Melorra is a fashion-forward, lightweight, precious jewellery brand that styles for the contemporary wardrobe. The brand caters to the jewellery needs of today's women. Global runway trends make their debut in Melorra's creations, as the brand's global fashionistas spot the styles that will make the cut for contemporary fashion scene from global runways, like Paris, New York, London and Milan. Inspired by these fashion trends, designs are created keeping in mind the modern woman's wardrobe. Melorra was the first to introduce 3D printing to make jewellery moulds in India. Melorra ships to over 26,000 pin codes with cash on delivery option available across the country. The gold jewellery is BIS hallmarked, and diamonds have passed the SGL, IGI and DGLA certification. The designs are created with precision and are available at its portal melorra.com with a 30-day money back guarantee and a lifetime exchange policy.Source: Melorra PWRPWRPWR