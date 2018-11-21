Meluha Makes its Way to Tamil Nadu with Solution to Crack JEE and NEET and Announces Rs. 2.2 Cr. Scholarships to Chennai School Students

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Plans to reach out to about 50,000 students in the state with its innovative learning tools Meluha Technologies, one of the fastest growing Edu-tech startups based out of Hyderabad takes a step ahead and excited to launch its products in Tamil Nadu to touch the lives of students aspiring to crack JEE and NEET entrance examinations. Meluha, with a convincing and potent product portfolio comprising of Self Learning Products (Meluhaon-line|study tabs) as well as Instructor Based Classes. Classes are conducted in class rooms assisted by technology by Trained and Certified Meluha teachers at schools using content and technology from Meluha. Meluha is now looking to deliver their offerings in Tamil Nadu. Meluha benefits lakhs of students through its product outreach through institutions (B2B) as well as individuals (B2C) through its methodology and content. Product OverviewMeluha Online/Study Tabs: It is like a personal tutor delivering the provision of online self-study with mentor support. Meluha will provide a pen drive as complimentary tool all users to study off-line too. Meluha Classes in School: The concept of Meluha Classes has emerged in order to meet the need of those students requiring a teacher personally and experience more interactive learning. Delivered in schools, this B2B model uses Cloud Interactive Teaching, innovative Flip Class methodology and exhaustive Testing & Analysis process. Meluha products (costing Rs. 15000 a year) help in building a critical thinking mindset in children, encouraging them to Question more and developing the intrinsic quest to learn and motivation to perform high. Students are well groomed to crack JEE and NEET entrance exams with ease. The learning tools like PPTs, eBooks, High quality Videos for each topic will help users grasp even complex concepts in a very easy and effortless way, enhancing their understanding capacity. The testing and evaluation include multi-level quizzes and unlimited evaluations at topic and chapter levels. On completion of the curriculum of each class students start their test preparation exactly in line with JEE and NEET. For more details, please visit: www.meluhaTN.com or contact: 73977 59307 Growth OutlineSince its inception in 2014, Meluha is rapidly building user base, which is expected to cross 3lacs by the end of this academic year. Presently its across 4000 class rooms, expected to add 50,000 users in Tamil Nadu. Business ModelMeluha TN with the help of business partners and direct users will cover Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Kerala. Mr. AbhilekPuttagunta, Director (Operations) of Meluha says, Its always exciting to take a step forward. We are happy to launch our products in the state. Meluha has not only redefined learning, but also helped thousands of students to improve board exam performance. We have 99% pass rate in NEET and our students scored top ranks in JEE consistently besides high performance in board exams. At Meluha, thus we are on a mission much beyond just digitizing the content; we are delivering an addictive learning experience to our students through our products. He adds, We aim to have 1 million registered students by March 2020 and our constant endeavour remains to create a burden free learning environment and achieve desired results. Mr. ABRP Reddy, CEO of Meluha TN explained that Meluha will be bridging the huge gap in qualitative coaching available for aspiring students for JEE and NEET exams in Tamil Nadu. It is noticed that Tamil Nadus share of qualifiers at JEE is steadily dropping over years. And the availability of quality and effective coaching for NEET is minimum in Tamil Nadu. He mentioned objective of Meluha is to improve qualifying rate of students of the state. 600-man years of effort has gone into the development of Meluha products and 1500 qualified teaching consultant constantly contribute to keep the product, the state of the art. He added that Meluha TN will launch Meluha in School in schools who want to add Meluha as part of their school methodology in 11th and 12th classes from the next academic year. Mr. Ram N Ramamurthy, Co-founder and Director of Meluha TN announced scholarships worth Rs. 2.2 Cr. for school students of Chennai for the forthcoming academic year on the eve of launch of Meluha operations in Tamil Nadu. Scholarships will be provided on the basis merit. Students will be provided with 100% fee waiver and 60% fee waiver for Meluha products. He says, We are launching a TALENT HUNT PROGRAMME in Chennai schools. Toppers of Young Achievers 2018 will be awarded cash prizes as well as scholarships through fee waivers. Image: Mr. Ram N Ramamurthy, Co-founder and Director of Meluha TN announced Scholarships Worth Rs. 2.2 Cr for School Students of Chennai for the Forthcoming Academic year on the eve of Launch of Meluha Operations in Tamil Nadu on 21st Nov. 2018 at Chennai. From L to R: Mr. Ram N Ramamurthy, Co-founder and Director of Meluha TN, Mr. AbhilekPuttagunta, Director (Operations) of Meluha and Mr. ABRP Reddy, CEO of Meluha TN