Member of Mewat gang arrested in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) An alleged member of the Mewat gang, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested in Dwarka, police said Monday.The accused was identified as Munnu Khan (30), a resident of Palwal district in Haryana. He was involved in more than 50 cases of cattle theft, vehicle theft and opening fire in public place, they said. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near the Dhoolsiras Chowk, Dwarka Bamnoli crossing at 9.40 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Police intercepted a car and signalled its driver to stop the vehicle. Khan opened fire at police officials and tried to escape from the spot but he was overpowered by the policemen and arrested, the DCP said. During interrogation, he told police that the gang mostly use truck or pickup vehicles in the crime as they can be filled with heavy iron girders and bumpers to damage police vehicles. One country-made pistol with two live cartridges and one car were seized, police said.