Member of Neerja Bawana gang arrested

New Delhi, Mar 278 (PTI) An alleged member of Neeraj Bawana gang carrying a reward of Rs one lakh was arrested from Sector-16 in Rohini, police said on Thursday. The accused - Dushyant alias Monu Bajitpur (35), a resident of Bajitpur Thakran village was wanted in several cases and also involved in recent killings during gang wars in outer Delhi. Acting on a tip-off that the accused will meet a person named Sonu, the police laid a trap at sector 16 in Rohini on Tuesday. Bajitpur was spotted at the area around 5.15 PM and was nabbed after a while when his associated failed to turn up, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said. "During interrogation, Bajitpur revealed that he used to call builders, businessmen and bookies to threaten and extort from them on behalf of the Neeraj Bawana gang," Kushwah said.The DCP said Bajitpur was planning to kill three people - Hitesh, Sanam and Rahul belonging to the rival Ashok Pradhan gang and was making arrangements for that. The associates of the accused - Sunil, Sukhwinder and Ravinder were recently arrested after which, he went into hiding, Kushwah said. Bajitpur went to jail in 2010 over a trivial issue. After coming out of jail, he came in contact with Kala Asodiya and Neeraj Bawana through his maternal uncle Krishan, he said. His association with Asodiya and Bawana resulted in his rivalry with the dreaded gangs of Neetu Dabodia and Ashok Pradhan. Neetu Dabodia gang was subsequently taken over by Ashok Pardhan and Rajesh Bawana after Dabodia died in an exchange fire with police, the officer said. There had been three attempts to kill Bajitpur in the past by rival gangs.One semi-automatic loaded pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.