Member of Neetu Dabodhia gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) An alleged member of the Neetu Dabodhia gang, who was wanted in connection with several cases, has been arrested from Mehrauli area of the national capital, police said Sunday.Rahul Sharma (28), a resident of Samalkha in Kapashera was arrested following a raid near Jain Mandir, Mehrauli, they said.On Friday, police received information that a close associate of gangsters Neetu Dabodhia and Babloo Ghogha would be present in Mehrauli area, police said.Following this, a raid was conducted and Sharma was apprehended with one country-made pistol and two cartridges, they said. PTI NIT NSD